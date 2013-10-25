Preview: Superior Spider-Man Team-Up #20

• From the fallout of NECESSARY EVIL, comes new beginnings and new twists that will be felt in the pages of Spider-Man for years to come! SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #20 is where it all starts! Do NOT miss this one!

• It”s the first ever adventure for the Superior Spider-Man and the Black Cat. Felicia Hardy always cared for the Spider more than the man. But what happens when that man is Otto Octavius?

• Plus: A day Otto has been waiting for is finally here. Is the world ready for “Dr. Peter Parker”… and what he plans to do next?