Recovering from the events of City Fall, the Turtles seek sanctuary in the countryside. They bring with them new questions, tension within the family – and a stowaway! Don”t miss this first issue of the newest TMNT arc, “Northampton”!
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #29
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
