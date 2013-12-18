Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #29

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
and 12.18.13 5 years ago

Recovering from the events of City Fall, the Turtles seek sanctuary in the countryside. They bring with them new questions, tension within the family – and a stowaway! Don”t miss this first issue of the newest TMNT arc, “Northampton”!

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSIDWKEVIN EASTMANross campbellTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtlestom waltz

