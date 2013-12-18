The perfect gift for the Kevin Eastman fanatic in your home! Collecting all of TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman”s covers for the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series! From start to finish, experience the highlights of the series in cover form!
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Kevin Eastman Gallery
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
