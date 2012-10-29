‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’: Preview Green Day, Feist, St. Vincent soundtrack songs

Can’t wait until Nov. 13 for a taste of the final soundtrack of “The Twilight Saga” series? Give the new songs from Feist, Green Day, St. Vincent and more a spin before the album (and the film) drops.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” is skedded to head into theaters on Nov. 16, with the soundtrack due three days before. The album is a compilation of songs from music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas’ final job on the serious, with other contributions of new tracks from Ellie Goulding, Passion Pit, and a duet from “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed and her husband, “American Idol” star Paul McDonald.

Head to iTunes for all 14 the song snippet streams, at 90-second previews a piece. Yahoo! Movies will be livestreaming the red carpet of the movie premiere on Nov. 12 at 5:30pm EST.