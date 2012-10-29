‘Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2’: Preview Green Day, Feist, St. Vincent soundtrack songs

#Green Day
10.29.12 6 years ago

Can’t wait until Nov. 13 for a taste of the final soundtrack of “The Twilight Saga” series? Give the new songs from Feist, Green Day, St. Vincent and more a spin before the album (and the film) drops.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” is skedded to head into theaters on Nov. 16, with the soundtrack due three days before. The album is a compilation of songs from music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas’ final job on the serious, with other contributions of new tracks from Ellie Goulding, Passion Pit, and a duet from “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed and her husband, “American Idol” star Paul McDonald.

Head to iTunes for all 14 the song snippet streams, at 90-second previews a piece. Yahoo! Movies will be livestreaming the red carpet of the movie premiere on Nov. 12 at 5:30pm EST.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day
TAGSBREAKING DAWNBreaking Dawn Part 2breaking dawn part 2 soundtrackellie gouldingFEISTGREEN DAYNIKKI REEDpassion pitPaul McDonaldst. vincentTHE TWILIGHT SAGAtwilight soundtrack

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP