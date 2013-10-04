Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #14

#Thor
and 10.04.13 5 years ago

• The Wild Hunt has begun! As Malekith the Accursed continues his bloody rampage across the Nine Realms, Thor finds new allies to aid him in the chase: A Dark Elf sorceress!
• A gun-toting Light Elf! A gargantuan Mountain Giant! A dwarf who loves dynamite! and a particularly surly troll..?!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor
TAGSGod of ThunderJason Aaronleonel castellaniMarvel ComicsRon GarneyTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP