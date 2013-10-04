• The Wild Hunt has begun! As Malekith the Accursed continues his bloody rampage across the Nine Realms, Thor finds new allies to aid him in the chase: A Dark Elf sorceress!
• A gun-toting Light Elf! A gargantuan Mountain Giant! A dwarf who loves dynamite! and a particularly surly troll..?!
Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #14
