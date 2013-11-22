Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #16

This December, the hunt for Malekith continues across the nine realms in Thor: God of Thunder #16 – the penultimate chapter of The Accursed! From the blockbuster creative team of Jason Aaron, Ron Garney and Emanuela Lupacchino – one of the newly formed League of Realms has fallen. The remaining members of the League stand as the single best hope for defeating Malekith – even as a traitor walks among them! Now, in order to prevent war among the Realms, Thor must do the unthinkable! But it may still be too late to stop Malekith from staging one final bloody raid. A raid that will take him and his sadistic army of Dark Elves straight to Earth! No fan can afford to miss the pulse-pounding Thor: God of Thunder #16!

