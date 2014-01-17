Preview: Thor: God of Thunder #19.NOW

Marvel is proud to present your first look at THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #19.NOW – the start of an all-new story arc from the New York Times Bestselling creators Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic!

The Asgardian Thunder God has fought countless battles in defense of his adopted home of Earth. But there are no God Butchers or Dark Elves to fight this time. The planet itself is dying – a victim of abuse and depletion at the hands of Roxxon Energy Corporation – the world”s largest (and most nefarious) energy provider. How can he save the world he loves when there is no fight to be had? Now, Thor must team up with S.H.I.E.L.D. environmental agent Roz Solomon and square off against a multinational super-corporation and its ruthless CEO, Broxton Agger, a man the business world calls “The Minotaur”!

Meanwhile, millennia away, a future version of Thor squares off against the greatest threat in the history of the Marvel Universe – GALACTUS, the Devourer of Worlds! Winner take all! The prize? The remains of the planet Earth! Don”t miss the start of a blockbuster new story arc when “The Last Days of Midgard” kicks off in THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #19.NOW this February!

THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #19.NOW also includes a code for a digital copy of that same issue on the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android devices as well as the entire first collection of THOR: GOD OF THUNDER absolutely free!