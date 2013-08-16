It’s a celebration 30 years in the making! Relive the landmark comics that helped define the legacy of TRANSFORMERS and read along with the creators that made these great comics as Jim Sorenson provides insight from a range of writers and artists that breathed life into the denizens of CYBERTRON. From Marvel to Dreamwave to IDW and other iterations in-between, this book is a must have for TF collectors!
Preview: Transformers: 30th Anniversary Collection
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13 5 years ago
