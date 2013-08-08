NEW CYBERTRON! It”s a brand new day-and STARSCREAM is in charge! But running a planet isn”t as easy as it looks… if BUMBLEBEE couldn”t do it, why does the former DECEPTICON think he can?
Preview: Transformers: Robots in Disguise #20
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.08.13 5 years ago
