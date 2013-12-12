• After the numerous deaths last issue the Avengers Unity Squad is left shattered and broken. • The fate of humanity rests in the hands of Thor, but can the God of Thunder defeat the combined might of two Apocalypses? • At the same time The Wasp fights for her life against the unparalleled might of The Sentry!
Preview: Uncanny Avengers #15
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.12.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Avengers
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With