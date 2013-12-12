Preview: Uncanny Avengers #15

#Avengers
and 12.12.13 5 years ago

• After the numerous deaths last issue the Avengers Unity Squad is left shattered and broken. • The fate of humanity rests in the hands of Thor, but can the God of Thunder defeat the combined might of two Apocalypses? • At the same time The Wasp fights for her life against the unparalleled might of The Sentry!

