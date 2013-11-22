Preview: Uncanny X-Force #14

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

The REVENANT WAR kicks into high gear as the Uncanny X-Force must battle their fiercest enemies yet! The truth about the revenant Owl Queen is revealed – and she”s even more dangerous than any of our heroes expected! Meanwhile, Storm has been keeping her cards close to her chest – but the one she finally plays is out of this world!

Marvel Comics Uncanny XForce

