THE ENDLESS AGE OF ULTRON!

• In Age of Ultron, a time-travelling Wolverine killed Hank Pym before he could create the world-conquering Ultron.

• What would the Marvel Universe look like if another founding Avenger had been killed instead?

• A world without the Wasp brings a world where Hank Pym created an Ultron even more heinous than the one we know!