• After the game-changing events of PRIMER, the women of the X-Men must contemplate the future of their makeshift team.
• Are the X-women ready for the BATTLE OF THE ATOM that”s right around the corner?
• Meanwhile: Jubilee may still look like a kid, but she finds herself burdened with some very adult responsibilities. What kind of plans can a mutant vampire teen mom make for her own future?
Preview: X-Men #4
