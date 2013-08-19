Preview: X-Men #4

and 08.19.13 5 years ago

• After the game-changing events of PRIMER, the women of the X-Men must contemplate the future of their makeshift team.
• Are the X-women ready for the BATTLE OF THE ATOM that”s right around the corner?
• Meanwhile: Jubilee may still look like a kid, but she finds herself burdened with some very adult responsibilities. What kind of plans can a mutant vampire teen mom make for her own future?

TAGSBrain Woodcris peterdavid lopezMarvel ComicsRachel Dodsonterry dodson

