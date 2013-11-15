The six-part “Muertas” arc kicks off with the return of Lady Deathstrike! Can a new Sisterhood be far behind? Meanwhile, the X-Men regroup following the Battle of the Atom – and a new member joins the team!
Preview: X-Men #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.15.13 5 years ago
