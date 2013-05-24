Listen: Prince covers Pearl Jam, releases video for ‘Fixurlifeup’

05.24.13

We already know there”s nothing that Prince can”t play, but even so, his funky instrumental take on Pearl Jam”s “Even Flow” still put a new part in our hair.

His cover, which features some a nice guitar shoot out between him and Donna Grantis, dropped on drfunkenberry.com earlier today and the website says the Purple One plans to unveil it at his show Saturday night at The Myth in Minneapolis.

But that”s not the only goodie from Prince today. We also get a video for “FixUrLifeUp,” his new jam that he played at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night. The clip, a cross between a lyric video and a performance shoot, captures Prince and his all-girl band, 3rd Eye Girl, in all their glory.

 

