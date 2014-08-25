Prince is releasing two new soulful albums this fall and now everything’s OK

There's been a lot of bad news lately, but some good news is that Prince is releasing two new albums this fall.

The Purple one has plotted a solo set and one with his band 3rdeyegirl, “Art Official Age” and “Plectrumelectrum” respectively.

Both will drop on Sept. 29 in the UK and Sept. 30 in the U.S., via Warner Bros. You can pre-order now via artofficialage.com; those orders come with instant downloads of select new tracks “Clouds” and “Breakdown,” plus an entry into a contest to fly to Prince's own Paisley Park Studios in Minnesota for a concert.

3rdeyegirl is Prince with Donna Grantis, Hannah Ford and Ida Neilsen, which initially acted as his touring band last year.

After a deal with Kobalt Music for marketing and distribution of his NPG Records label in April 2013, Prince has been much more visible — and even signed in on Twitter. He then fixed up NPG Music Publishing, struck a deal with Warner Bros. (his former label home before splitting 18 years ago) and here we are.

His last album, “20ten,” was released in — you guessed it — 2010.

A press release said to expect new tour dates to be announced soon. “In releasing two albums on the same day fans get the chance to savor the many different aspects of Prince”s musical talents with 'Art Official Age' and ‘Plectrumelectrum” offering two very distinct listening experiences,” it read.