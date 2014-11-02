Prince shreds up the ‘SNL’ stage in an epic, electric eight-minute performance

11.02.14 4 years ago

Prince made his first appearance on the “SNL” stage in over eight years last night, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Wearing triple-lensed sunglasses (a nod to his all-woman backing group 3rdEyeGirl) and that effortless Prince cool, the Purple One shredded his way through an epic eight-minute performance made up of a medley of four new songs – “Clouds,” “Plectrum Electrum,” “Marz” and “Another Love” – from his latest studio albums “Plectrumelectrum” and “Art Official Age.” It's a damn impressive performance, and no doubt the most rock 'n' roll thing you've seen on the show in quite awhile.

Check out the full performance below and let us know what you think in the comments. Recap of last night's episode here.

