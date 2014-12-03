Princess Power: ‘Frozen’ short film ‘Frozen Fever’ to screen in front of ‘Cinderella’

“Frozen Fever” is about to sweep the nation. Again.

As an added incentive for potential “Cinderella” ticket buyers, Disney has slated the short “Frozen” sequel to screen in front of the upcoming live-action remake, the studio announced today.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, “Frozen Fever” will feature an all-new original song by Oscar-winning “Frozen” songwriters Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Check out the official “Frozen Fever” synopsis and logo below. “Cinderella” hits theaters on March 13, 2015.

Will “Frozen Fever” make you more likely to see “Cinderella”? Sound off in the comments.

Synopsis:

In “Frozen Fever,” it's Anna's birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa's icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.