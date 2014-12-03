Princess Power: ‘Frozen’ short film ‘Frozen Fever’ to screen in front of ‘Cinderella’

#Frozen #Disney
12.03.14 4 years ago

“Frozen Fever” is about to sweep the nation. Again.

As an added incentive for potential “Cinderella” ticket buyers, Disney has slated the short “Frozen” sequel to screen in front of the upcoming live-action remake, the studio announced today.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, “Frozen Fever” will feature an all-new original song by Oscar-winning “Frozen” songwriters Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Check out the official “Frozen Fever” synopsis and logo below. “Cinderella” hits theaters on March 13, 2015.

Will “Frozen Fever” make you more likely to see “Cinderella”? Sound off in the comments.

Synopsis:

In “Frozen Fever,” it's Anna's birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa's icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Disney
TAGSCINDERELLACinderella 2015DISNEYFROZENFrozen Fever

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP