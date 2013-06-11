Production begins on Michael Mann’s cyber thriller

I hate that this project doesn’t have a title yet so I can give it a proper headline, but anyway, Legendary Pictures announced start of production today on Michael Mann’s untitled latest feature. The director hasn’t gone back to the feature film well since 2009’s “Public Enemies,” which was widely dismissed, but I was a fan. There was a detour into television (and some nasty brawls with David Milch, as I hear it) with HBO’s short-lived “Luck,” but he’s getting back on the horse with a Morgan Davis Foehl-scripted cyber-theft thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis.

Mann is my favorite working director so I’m very keen on this one. He’s been developing it with Legendary for over a year and the that partnership has me doubly excited. Legendary, of course, has played a major part in Warner Bros. successes like the “Dark Knight” trilogy and the upcoming “Man of Steel” and “Pacific Rim.”

The film will center on cyber-theft and cyber attacks but that’s all we know. It sounds like a world that will be a perfect fit for Mann’s icy cool aesthetic, though he’s teaming with DP Stuart Dryburgh (who shot the “Luck” pilot) rather than his prior feature cinematographer collaborators, such as Dante Spinotti and Dion Beebe. The crew rounds out handsomely, with Oscar nominees such as production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (“Inception”) and costume designer Colleen Atwood (“Chicago”). Joe Walker (“Shame”) will edit.

Another reason I’m curious about this film is the presence of Tang Wei on the cast. Tang lit up in her feature debut, Ang Lee’s “Lust, Caution,” in 2007. It was one of my favorite movies of the year and she gave one of the most electric debut performances I’ve ever seen. She’s been working since but not domestically, so I’ll be stoked to see what a collaboration with Mann, notoriously thorough with his actors, yields.

The film is slated for a 2014 release. And that…is all we know for the moment. More as it comes.