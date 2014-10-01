Professor X exposed as whiny, incompetent drama queen in this hilarious supercut

(CBR) He may be one of the most powerful telepaths on Earth, but it turns out Charles Xavier is kind of a wimp. And judging by this video compiled by Screen Junkie, and a bit of a drama queen to boot.

Using a scene fromX-Men: Days of Future Past” as a framing device, the website puts together a supercut of some of Professor X”s worst moments from the 1990s “X-Men” animated series – many of which involve him grabbing his head and screaming “Aaaaaaah!” Although just to mix things up, he does toss in the occasional “No!” and “You … are … driving … me … insane!”

Frankly, after watching this, you may wonder how the X-Men have survived this long.

(via GeekTyrant)

