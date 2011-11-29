‘Project Runway All Stars’ sets a date with viewers

It’s a date, literally. Lifetime has finally released a 2012 debut date for “Project Runway All Stars.” The show featuring favorites like Mondo and Sweet P (and less beloved designers like Kenley) will take a bow on Thurs., Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
Viewers will have to brace themselves for some new faces, however. The show will be hosted by supermodel Angela Lindvall, designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman as judges and fashion mentor Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles. The designers must also show off their fashion prowess to guest judges such as Miss Piggy, supermodel Miranda Kerr and musician and producer Pharrell Williams, among others throughout the season. The All Star designers set to take the Runway once again are:
Kenley Collins (Brooklyn, NY) Season Five, Second Runner-up
Michael Costello (Palm Springs, CA) Season Eight, Fourth Place
Gordana Gehlhausen (San Diego, CA) Season Six, Fourth Place
Mondo Guerra (Denver, CO) Season Eight, Runner-up
Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA) Season Seven, Second Runner-up
Kara Janx (New York, NY) Season Two, Fourth Place
Elisa Jimenez (New York, NY) Season Four, 10th Place
April Johnston (Savannah, GA) Season Eight, Fifth Place
Rami Kashou (Los Angeles, CA) Season Four, Runner-up
Austin Scarlett (New York, NY) Season One, Fourth Place
Jerell Scott (New York, NY) Season Five, Fourth Place
Sweet P/Kathleen Vaughn (Pasadena, CA) Season Four, Fifth Place
Anthony Williams (Atlanta, GA) Season Seven, Fifth Place
Prizes include an exclusive designer”s boutique in select Neiman Marcus stores and on NeimanMarcus.com, $100,000 dollars in technology and office space to help grow their business from HP and Intel, $100,000 cash from L”Oreal Paris, a feature spread in Marie Claire (for which he or she will serve as a guest editor for one year) and a sewing and embroidery studio provided by Brother International.
