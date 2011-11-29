‘Project Runway All Stars’ sets a date with viewers

It’s a date, literally. Lifetime has finally released a 2012 debut date for “Project Runway All Stars.” The show featuring favorites like Mondo and Sweet P (and less beloved designers like Kenley) will take a bow on Thurs., Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Viewers will have to brace themselves for some new faces, however. The show will be hosted by supermodel Angela Lindvall, designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman as judges and fashion mentor Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles. The designers must also show off their fashion prowess to guest judges such as Miss Piggy, supermodel Miranda Kerr and musician and producer Pharrell Williams, among others throughout the season. The All Star designers set to take the Runway once again are:

Kenley Collins (Brooklyn, NY) Season Five, Second Runner-up

Michael Costello (Palm Springs, CA) Season Eight, Fourth Place

Gordana Gehlhausen (San Diego, CA) Season Six, Fourth Place

Mondo Guerra (Denver, CO) Season Eight, Runner-up

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA) Season Seven, Second Runner-up

Kara Janx (New York, NY) Season Two, Fourth Place

Elisa Jimenez (New York, NY) Season Four, 10th Place

April Johnston (Savannah, GA) Season Eight, Fifth Place

Rami Kashou (Los Angeles, CA) Season Four, Runner-up

Austin Scarlett (New York, NY) Season One, Fourth Place

Jerell Scott (New York, NY) Season Five, Fourth Place

Sweet P/Kathleen Vaughn (Pasadena, CA) Season Four, Fifth Place

Anthony Williams (Atlanta, GA) Season Seven, Fifth Place