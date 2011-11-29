‘Project Runway All Stars’ sets a date with viewers

11.29.11 7 years ago

It’s a date, literally. Lifetime has finally released a 2012 debut date for “Project Runway All Stars.” The show featuring favorites like Mondo and Sweet P (and less beloved designers like Kenley) will take a bow on Thurs., Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Viewers will have to brace themselves for some new faces, however. The show will be hosted by supermodel Angela Lindvall, designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman as judges and fashion mentor Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Joanna Coles. The designers  must also show off their fashion prowess to guest judges such as Miss Piggy, supermodel Miranda Kerr and musician and producer Pharrell Williams, among others throughout the season.  The All Star designers set to take the Runway once again are:

Kenley Collins (Brooklyn, NY) Season Five, Second Runner-up

Michael Costello (Palm Springs, CA) Season Eight, Fourth Place

Gordana Gehlhausen (San Diego, CA) Season Six, Fourth Place

Mondo Guerra (Denver, CO) Season Eight, Runner-up

Mila Hermanovski (Los Angeles, CA) Season Seven, Second Runner-up

Kara Janx (New York, NY) Season Two, Fourth Place

Elisa Jimenez (New York, NY) Season Four, 10th Place

April Johnston (Savannah, GA) Season Eight, Fifth Place

Rami Kashou (Los Angeles, CA) Season Four, Runner-up

Austin Scarlett (New York, NY) Season One, Fourth Place

Jerell Scott (New York, NY) Season Five, Fourth Place

Sweet P/Kathleen Vaughn (Pasadena, CA) Season Four, Fifth Place

Anthony Williams (Atlanta, GA) Season Seven, Fifth Place

Prizes include an exclusive designer”s boutique in select Neiman Marcus stores and on NeimanMarcus.com, $100,000 dollars in technology and office space to help grow their business from HP and Intel, $100,000 cash from L”Oreal Paris, a feature spread in Marie Claire (for which he or she will serve as a guest editor for one year) and a sewing and embroidery studio provided by Brother International.  

 

Around The Web

TAGSPROJECT RUNWAYProject Runway All Stars

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP