‘Project Runway’ team and Robin Roberts ruling this year’s Oscar pre-show

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced their hosting team for the 84th Academy Awards’ pre-show this year and the red carpet extravaganza has gotten a second “Project Runway” infusion. Tim Gunn has appeared three times as an interviewer and fashion commentator, but 2012 will find “Runway” judge and Marie Claire fashion director (whatever that means) Nina Garcia joining the fun. We have to assume Heidi Klum’s recent divorce is the only reason she isn’t along for the live hour long special. (And warning ladies: if you’re wearing anything designed by Mondo expect Nina to hate it.)

Another new face this year on the pre-show will be Louise Roe. Best know for her show “Plain Jane” on MTV International, the Glamour magazine editor-at-large also received high marks for co-hosting E!’s coverage of the 2011 Royal Wedding and has been a regular for red carpet coverage for the Video Music Awards and European Music Awards.

Bringing some stability to the proceedings will be the return of “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts and EW editor Jess Cagle also both returning for their third go-around. Roberts will be front and center on the pre-show while Cagle will be behind-the-scenes backstage providing interviews with winners and talent as the show unfolds. How that will translate into the Billy Crystal hosted telecast remains to be seen, but if we had our way Bravo’s more entertaining Andy Coen (host of “Watch What Happens Live”) would be the silver-haired interviewer of the day.

This year’s Academy Awards pre-show will begin at 4 PM PST/ 7 PM EST on ABC. “The Artist” – distributed and marketed by The Weinstein Company (who also produce “Runway”…hmmm) will begin its run to Oscar glory shortly thereafter.

Follow @HitFixGregory !function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);