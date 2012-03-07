‘Project X’ sequel already in the works

Director Nima Nourizadeh’s $12 million found-footage comedy “Project X” grossed a surprisingly robust $21 million last weekend, making a sequel seem all but certain – and, indeed, news of a follow-up is already making the rounds.
Co-writer Michael Bacall (who also penned the forthcoming “21 Jump Street” movie) is currently working on a treatment for a possible second film, which he reportedly started working on weeks prior to “Project X”‘s release. Producers Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) and Joel Silver (under the umbrella of their Green Hat and Silver Pictures banners, respectively) will ultimately have final say on whether the project moves forward to the scripting stage, though it’s hard not to see them giving Bacall the green light after the first installment’s unqualified success last weekend.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, it’s unclear whether the film’s lead trio Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper and Jonathan Daniel Brown would return for a follow-up, though chances are probably good.
“Project X” follows three nerdy high school friends who throw a party for their classmates in order to improve their social status, only for things to quickly spiral out of control. The events are seen from the point-of-view of a home video camera.
What did you think of “Project X”? Does it merit a sequel? Sound off in the comments!
Please make a sequel! And the trio must appear!!
I think a sequel would be cool, but it would be a lot like the hangover’s sequel, it would be the same thing, and scenario, just in a different place, and with new people.
if this movie got a sequel it would have to be legendary and by legendary i mean a movie that people would be talking about for the next fifty years. Project X was a great movie but after about a month after seeing it you forget all about it. this sequel would have to have fifty sex scenes and maybe even a few twists and one funny scene that would literally make people piss their pants laughing.
In my opinion, there should be a sequel to project x because of it’s legacy. I think that its actually pretty cool that hundreds of people have attempted to recreate this. It’s a pretty awesome movie and is really funny at points. I think the sequel should feature the three guys going to different colleges and a HUGE party is thrown by costa in an attempt to recreate his last great party. There should be more funny parts though and more twists to the plot. And a better ending because the main character getting the good girl is pretty stereotypical for any movie. PROJECT X SEQUEL!!!!!!!
what will it be about
Shit just watched this movie and it is the shit never seen a fucking movie like this hope there’s a sequel
loved it hope there’s a sequel
I think some new guys should come in and think about throwing a party like the one thomas threw but go even further with it and then Thomas costa and jb should show up with a whole shitload of people with them and a shitload of surprises and twists and also show up with some of the other guys that were there like Myles the baseball player or that girl jb hooked up with and even Jillian from the news that costa invited to his next party and I think that they should call up a celebrity or two and tell them that they’re at a eager and then they perform for the shit ton of people and just be epically awesome shit your pants party movie
Tell thet to WB!! Maybe thei will make it like that!
LET STIFFLER JOIN THE GANG IN THE SEQUEL
LET STIFLER JOIN THE GAME SO THE TRIO WILL MEET THE LEGENDS
TACOTASTIC; I think there should be a sequal. i think the same people should be there. it was great with Oliver and Thomas, and Jonathan. They defs made it great.!
chcel by som sa opiat cu bude pokracoanie project x
I would love to see a sequel and it doesn’t matter who plays in it as long as its great!!!!
I think the trio should return but the party is at costa’s house
This was an amazing video , it really was impressive , still watch it over an over wishing to b at that party haha, id love to see a sequel