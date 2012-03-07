‘Project X’ sequel already in the works

Director Nima Nourizadeh’s $12 million found-footage comedy “Project X” grossed a surprisingly robust $21 million last weekend, making a sequel seem all but certain – and, indeed, news of a follow-up is already making the rounds.

Co-writer Michael Bacall (who also penned the forthcoming “21 Jump Street” movie) is currently working on a treatment for a possible second film, which he reportedly started working on weeks prior to “Project X”‘s release. Producers Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) and Joel Silver (under the umbrella of their Green Hat and Silver Pictures banners, respectively) will ultimately have final say on whether the project moves forward to the scripting stage, though it’s hard not to see them giving Bacall the green light after the first installment’s unqualified success last weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, it’s unclear whether the film’s lead trio Thomas Mann, Oliver Cooper and Jonathan Daniel Brown would return for a follow-up, though chances are probably good.

“Project X” follows three nerdy high school friends who throw a party for their classmates in order to improve their social status, only for things to quickly spiral out of control. The events are seen from the point-of-view of a home video camera.

Our own Drew McWeeny enjoyed the film; you can read his full review here.

What did you think of “Project X”? Does it merit a sequel? Sound off in the comments!

