‘Prometheus’ star Noomi Rapace joins Will Smith in sci-fi-superhero film ‘Brilliance’

(CBR) After taking on superheroes through a godly lens in “Hancock,” Will Smith is set to return to the world of powered individuals, albeit under more of a science fiction premise.

Smith is the star of the upcoming film “Brilliance,” based on Marcus Sakey”s novel about a world where a small portion of the population is born with extraordinary abilities; these people are called “brilliants.” Now, Deadline reports, he has some company in the “Brilliance” cast: Noomi Rapace. The “Prometheus” actress has joined the Julius Onah-directed and Legendary Entertainment-produced film, though the specifics of her role are unknown.

