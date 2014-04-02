Pros and Cons: Does Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow deserve her own movie?

#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
04.02.14

Marvel Studios knew they had something on their hands the minute the internet went wild over photos of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow before “Iron Man 2” hit theaters.  Over the past few years Widow has been a mainstay with a prominent role as a member of “The Avengers” and, now, co-starring alongside the Super Soldier in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” 

After the Russo brothers' thriller hits theaters, many fans will have even more questions about Natasha Romanoff's past and where she's headed next. Moreover, while the question has been raised before, you'll start hearing a lot more moviegoers asking “Why doesn't Black Widow have her own movie?”  It's an excellent question.  The answer, unfortunately, may be more complicated than you think.

That being said, check out these pros and cons over the Black Widow's big screen future in the story gallery embedded in this post.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.

