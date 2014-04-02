Pros and Cons: Does Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow deserve her own movie?

Marvel Studios knew they had something on their hands the minute the internet went wild over photos of Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow before “Iron Man 2” hit theaters. Over the past few years Widow has been a mainstay with a prominent role as a member of “The Avengers” and, now, co-starring alongside the Super Soldier in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
After the Russo brothers' thriller hits theaters, many fans will have even more questions about Natasha Romanoff's past and where she's headed next. Moreover, while the question has been raised before, you'll start hearing a lot more moviegoers asking “Why doesn't Black Widow have her own movie?” It's an excellent question. The answer, unfortunately, may be more complicated than you think.
That being said, check out these pros and cons over the Black Widow's big screen future in the story gallery embedded in this post.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Great article: A bunch of awesome points on both sides.
My feeling is that Black Widow shouldn’t be a solo character, but should be part of a duo team, paired with someone like Hawkeye, Daredevil, and/or Captain America (three characters she has had a rich history with in the comics).
I know the movie Black Widow is tamer, but the comics Black Widow is VERY much an anti-hero who is just so damn unlikable it would be difficult to really honor her with a solo movie. She is a fascinating character, but she works better playing off someone who is more a straight man (such as Cap, Hawkeye, or Daredevil). Frank Miller’s run on DAREDEVIL had some of the best Black Widow story arcs and I’d like to see something like this.
Of course, the movie Black Widow is a different story. In THE AVENGERS she says she has a dark past, but we haven’t really seen it. Black Widow just seems like a successful SHIELD agent, not the ruthless assassin portrayed in the comics who will literally do anything for what she feels is the greater good (she is indirectly responsible for Daredevil’s fiance’s suicide, btw). I think Black Widow as portrayed in the movie has a lot more in common with the character Mockingbird: A super straight arrow SHIELD agent who ends up marrying Hawkeye.
As a final note, I’ll say that I don’t think Scarlet Johannsen not opening a movie won’t be a big deal by the end of this year since LUCY will be awesome.
If they do give a green light for Black Widow then they better have a good storyline, setting, characters, a good following of her journey from Red Room to Shield, and to the Avengers. The question is will Johannsen be able to reprise her role if not then Emily Blunt should be brought in to play Natasha Romanov after all she was originally cast to play the Black Widow in the Avengers. And Emily may end up giving a better spin on Natasha than Johannsen.
i agree that Emily Blunt probably would have been better for the role, but now that they’ve cast Johannsen they should stick with her. plus, she does have more box office draw (if less talent).
Pro: “Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is quite literally a household name.” Con: “(W)hen you have a character that isn’t a household name the actor’s star power has to be taken into account.” Is she a household name or not? Does anyone read this stuff?
Pro: “Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is quite literally a household name.” Con: “(W)hen you have a character that isn’t a household name the actor’s star power has to be taken into account.” Is she a household name or not? Does anyone read this stuff?
Johansson has never had much range, imo.
Saying she’s at the top of her game now really doesn’t contribute much to the idea of an entire movie being stuck with her as the lead.
So I guess the best analogy for my feelings about a Black Widow movie would be something like;
Do I want to see a movie about X-Men’s Storm?
Absolutely.
Do I want Halle Berry to play her in that movie?
Absolutely not.
Or, it could go the other way:
I hate the character Mystique in the X-Men movies, both in design and purpose.
But, would I go see a Mystique movie starring Jennifer Lawrence?
Absolutely.
Maybe if Emily Blunt played Black Widow (who, supposedly, was the first choice to play her but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts) and it wasn’t one of the suggested storylines that is basically an origin film (we’ve had enough of those), then I’d be interested.
Or, if her movie only existed to introduce us to Ms. Marvel/Captain Marvel.
…played by Jennifer Lawrence.
Reminds me of the Halle Berry Cat woman Fiasco and Ben Affleck spinoff flop (Electra?) of a lady in his red devil spinoff. Black widow is too minor a character to merit her own movie. Movie studios should learn from TWO Long Ranger flops , Oblivion and Will Smith flops. Too much Sci. Fi big budget spinoffs does NOT make in many cases. money
We’ve had like a million RESIDENT EVIL movies. You could make a Black Widow movie with the same budget and it would be guaranteed to make more money. It might not reach Marvel Studios kind of money (and could dilute the brand, since these movies are such events), but it wouldn’t flop.
I would say Catwoman with Halle Berry doesn’t count because she was not playing the actual character Selina Kyle. A Black Widow solo movie I don’t think would work she is not a big icon like Wonder woman, Catwoman, Supergirl Iron Man, or Spiderman. I think the fans would be more interested in a solo movie about Ms. Marvel than Black Widow.
Katee Sackhoff? Are you fucking kidding me? No fucking way. She’s horrible. She’s also ass ugly. No one wants an ass ugly Ms. Marvel.
It’ll come down to money. If money is no object then make a solo movie. I don’t think anyone would complain to see ScarJo on the screen.
I would, and I know I’m not the only one. She reminds of the character she played in He’s Just Not That Into You, except that she picked up some major martial arts skills. The girl can’t act.
Does she deserve a movie? Short answer yes. Long answer yeeeeeeesss. If anything, her presence in Winter Soldier solidified that she’s an interesting character and one I could watch for a whole movie.
Pro: Yes, she does.
Con: Why are we still talking about this?
Why not. Character is more widely established now. Lots of the ladies are comic book fans. ” if you make a good movie, they will come”
I think they have said enough about her backstory to make a compelling movie.And no Drew, she wasnt introduced in the Avengers, she was introduced in IM 2..yeah, that piece of crap.Its a pity Hollywood has no writers anymore and I wont even hint at how i would do a solo Widow movie for fear of having my ideas co opted without compensation. Johansson owned her role in CAWS, she carried the film as much as Cap did. Marvel should make a B/widow movie!
I say do it! There is one concern, no one has made a really good action film with a female solo character, but I remain optimistic. If anyone can meet such a task Joss Whedon and Stan Lee can. In marvel, Black Widow is portrayed as having a large back-story. It has great potential for a movie. There could be a movie of her path from anti-hero to what made her work for SHIELD (helping the Avengers save the world). It could be ‘The Dark Knight’ in female form. Tragic beginning, violence, action, special effects, drama, and spandex. I’d pay to watch that movie.
I vote do it! Yes, I have yet to see a good action movie with a female as the solo, but if anyone can did it Joss Whedon and Stan Lee can. So I remain optimistic. It could tackle the open-ended theater questions of her back story and how she ended up with the avengers. Tragic beginning, violence, action, drama, spandex. That would be something I’d pay to go see.
YESSSSS!!!! She is really entertaining…
They should make a movie where the Black Widow is not only good looking and heroic but has a dark side, with a bad ending for her but then S.H.I.E.L.D see her potential and give her a task only she can do – which would link it to the other films. Something between Wanted and Catch me if you can with dramatic backstory.
The major con is that ScarJo is a boring and bad actress. She has no emotional range. Zero.
We’ve seen enough of Black Widow and to make it clear she’s not what you call a hero she’s an antihero, she’s a spy first off then an assassin, then an agent. Let another female Marvel character have a chance in the spotlight. Widow is not the right character to do a female solo movie people are saying that Ms. Marvel should be the first female solo movie then do She-Hulk. Black Widow maybe likeable to some because she’s a kick-ass fighter but she’s still lying, manipulating, using, sleeping with targets and superheros to get what she wants, and she’s still killing people. Not my idea of a female superhero that’s more like a villian or antihero her solo movie should be done later after a few successes of other female superheros. And don’t forget get she caused the suicide of Daredevil’s lady love. So those of you who are wanting a Black Widow solo movie you can write threatening letter or demand for Widow to get a solo movie it’s not up to you or the writers, directors, or creators it’s up to execs to decide which movies should get made.
Just had another thought if they green light a Widow solo movie they’ll probably cast another actress for the part I’d say Emily Blunt because she was originally cast to play Romanov. Johannsen will get upset and pissed off about it but that’s show business look at how many actors played Spiderman, Superman, Batman, Hulk, and Catwoman. There are many other actressess that they can choose from to play Black Widow and if Johannsen doesn’t like it tough shit.
hi I love her she is my fave super hero