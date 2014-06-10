Puff Daddy is apparently a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan in new video, ‘I Want The Love’: Watch

If you”re going to lavish love on Puff Daddy, do him a favor and do it while he”s still here to hear your praise.

In the Elf Rivera-video for P-Daddy”s throbbing, trap-influenced new single, “I Want The Love,” featuring Meek Mill, Puff takes to the Swiss Alps to explain hits desires.He”s seemingly brought a Game of Thrones-like throne with him, as well as some sled dogs, women with interesting eye makeup, a slew of buddies and lots and lots of snow. There”s a lot of excess here. Imagine what he brings if he goes camping…

In case you were wondering, the many-monikered Sean Combs switched back from P Diddy to Puff Daddy, a name he seemed to leave behind more than 10 years ago, when he released single “Big Homie” in March. That video featured Rick Ross and French Montana. Puff Daddy”s new album, his first since 2010″s “Last Train To Paris.”

