Puff Daddy is apparently a ‘Game of Thrones’ fan in new video, ‘I Want The Love’: Watch

#Puff Daddy #Meek Mill
06.10.14 4 years ago

If you”re going to lavish love on Puff Daddy, do him a favor and do it while he”s still here to hear your praise.

In the Elf Rivera-video for P-Daddy”s throbbing, trap-influenced new single, “I Want The Love,” featuring Meek Mill, Puff takes to the Swiss Alps to explain hits desires.He”s seemingly brought a Game of Thrones-like throne with him, as well as some sled dogs, women with interesting eye makeup, a slew of buddies and lots and lots of snow. There”s a lot of excess here. Imagine what he brings if he goes camping…

In case you were wondering, the many-monikered Sean Combs switched back from P Diddy to Puff Daddy, a name he seemed to leave behind more than 10 years ago, when he released single “Big Homie” in March. That video featured Rick Ross and French Montana. Puff Daddy”s new album, his first since 2010″s “Last Train To Paris.”

'

Around The Web

TOPICS#Puff Daddy#Meek Mill
TAGSI Want The Lovemeek millPUFF DADDY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP