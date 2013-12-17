‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘The Right Stuff’ among 25 named to 2013 National Film Registry

The Library of Congress announced the 25 films selected for the 2013 National Film Registry and they feature some Academy Award winners, a groundbreaking documentary, genre classics and family favorites.

The highlights include Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” (1994), Disney’s “Mary Poppins” (1964), “Forbidden Planet” (1956), “The Magnificent Seven” (1960), “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961), “The Quiet Man” (1952), Michael Moore’s “Roger & Me” (1989) and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf?” (1966).

At the time of their release it would have been hard to imagine Tarantino’s breakout, Moore’s anti-car industry doc or a B-movie such as “Forbidden” ever being recognized by Congress. Time brings a unique perspective. “Poppins” selection is certainly deserved, but no doubt timed to the release of “Saving Mr. Banks” later this week.

Out of all the selections, the most intriguing may be “Martha Graham Early Dance Film” (1931-44). As a historical document, preserving the work of one of modern dance’s greatest choreographers is priceless. According to a release from the Library, “This quartet of films, all silent and all starring Graham herself, document four of the artist”s most important early works. They are ‘Heretic,’ with Graham as an outcast denounced by Puritans; ‘Frontier,’ a solo piece celebrating western expansion and the American spirit; ‘Lamentation,’ a solo piece about death and mourning; and ‘Appalachian Spring,’ a multi-character dance drama, the lyrical beauty of which is retained even without the aid of Aaron Copland”s famous and beloved music.”

Other important selections include “Cicero March” which chronicles a confrontation between blacks and whites during the Civil Rights era in Illinois; Lee Dick”s 1940 documentary “Men and Dust” about harsh health conditions for minters in the Midwest and Oklahoma; and the 1920 silent film “Daughter of Dawn” starring an all-Native-American cast of Comanche and Kiowa tribe members.

The new additions brings the total number of films in the Library of Congress’ Film Registry to 625. Overall, the Library has over 1.2 million moving image items in is collection.

The complete list of inductees is as follows:

Bless Their Little Hearts (1984)

Brandy in the Wilderness (1969)

Cicero March (1966)

Daughter of Dawn (1920)

Decasia (2002)

Ella Cinders (1926)

Forbidden Planet (1956)

Gilda (1946)

The Hole (1962)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

King of Jazz (1930)

The Lunch Date (1989)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

Martha Graham Early Dance film (1931-44)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Men & Dust (1940)

Midnight (1939)

Notes on the Port of St. Francis (1951)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Right Stuff (1983)

Roger & Me (1989)

A Virtuous Vamp (1919)

Who”s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (1966)

Wild Boys of the Road (1933)