‘Pushing Daisies’ star will lead AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ pilot

02.26.13 5 years ago
AMC’s ’80s-set computer drama “Halt and Catch Fire” has landed a pair of stars.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Pushing Daisies” star Lee Pace will topline the drama, which takes place in Texas’ Silicon Prairie in the midst of the PC boom.
Pace will place Joe MacMillan, a former IBM super-salesman who mysteriously drops off the map and resurfaces at a small Dallas tech company called Cardiff Giant.
Mackenzie Davis (“I Just Want My Pants Back”) will play Cameron How, a computer programming grad student who attracts MacMillan’s attention.
The pilot was created by Chris Cantwell and Chris Rogers and will be directed by Juan Jose Campanella.
Pace was most recently seen in “The Hobbit” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2.”

