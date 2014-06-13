Google Glass wearers claim that random passersby will discriminate against them. Get ready to sympathize with random passersby. In this “Daily Show” clip with correspondent Jason Jones, learn why fans of $1,100 glasses are being treated like criminals. Stick with Oakleys, y'all.
Put an End to Discrimination Against Google Glass Wearers
Louis VIrtel 06.13.14 4 years ago
