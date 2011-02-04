Queen Elizabeth II gives her blessing to ‘The King’s Speech’

Queen Elizabeth II has been a fan of motion pictures for quite some time and that hasn’t stopped as she’s crept into her mid-80’s. Her Majesty, as the Brits like to call her (well, some of them), still entertains about one to two movie premieres a year mostly for charity. With a film about her father’s ascension to the throne nominated for 12 Academy Awards and a box office hit both in the U.K. and in the U.S., many were starting to wonder what the Queen thought about Tom Hooper’s historical drama “The King’s Speech.” Well, now we know.

A spokesperson for the Queen spoke to London’s The Sun newspaper today the monarch found it both “moving” and enjoyable.” No doubt sweet relief for Hooper, Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Geoffrey Rush and Harvey Weinstein.

According to The Sun, a source noted, “”The Queen loves a good film. ‘The King’s Speech’ is close to the bone as it is a portrayal of her family in the ‘1930s. But she found it moving and enjoyable. She was clearly amused by some of the lighter moments.”

It also appears the Queen was particularly impressed with Firth who plays her father.

She also appears in the film as a young girl and in one particular scene both she and her sister are sad their lives will forever change with their father’s abrupt coronation as King.

The Queen previously invited Dame Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for portraying her in the appropriately titled “The Queen,” to lunch at Buckingham Palace following her awards season run. It’s unclear if Firth, who has been cattily critical of the Royals, will be extended the same invitation.