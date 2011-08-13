Queen Latifah, Snooki may compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

#Dancing With The Stars
08.13.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Looks like “Dancing With the Stars” may have an actual star to do the dancing next season.

Oscar nominee Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bringing Down the House”) and somewhat-less-talented-but-still-pretty-dang-famous “Jersey Shore” star Snooki may be foxtrotting their way across the “Dancing With the Stars” stages next year, reports TMZ.

Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved By the Bell”), Kristin Cavallari (“The Hills”) and Rob Kardashian will also compete.

The previous season’s stars included “Karate Kid” icon Ralph Macchio, boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard, “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley, supermodel Petra Nemcova and wrestler Chris Jericho.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGSDANCING WITH THE STARSQUEEN LATIFAHSNOOKI

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP