Queen Latifah, Snooki may compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Looks like “Dancing With the Stars” may have an actual star to do the dancing next season.

Oscar nominee Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bringing Down the House”) and somewhat-less-talented-but-still-pretty-dang-famous “Jersey Shore” star Snooki may be foxtrotting their way across the “Dancing With the Stars” stages next year, reports TMZ.

Tiffani Thiessen (“Saved By the Bell”), Kristin Cavallari (“The Hills”) and Rob Kardashian will also compete.

The previous season’s stars included “Karate Kid” icon Ralph Macchio, boxing champ Sugar Ray Leonard, “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley, supermodel Petra Nemcova and wrestler Chris Jericho.