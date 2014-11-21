Queen Latifah Wrote a Letter Thanking Herself for her Talk Show

Queen Latfiah's pleasant talk show was canceled today, and the Oscar-nominated songstress responded to the news the same way you would: by writing a letter to herself, posting it on Facebook, and making sure to thank herself for her major accomplishments. Read the strange, well-meaning, but totally weird missive below.

Dear Dana,

Just a little note to say Thank You…

Thank you for your strong work ethic and great effort in getting The Queen Latifah Show off the ground and running.

Your dedication and sacrifice was crucial to the entire team, and in the face of intense challenges, you displayed “True Grit”!

Your Family, Partners, Staff and Crew showed up with you every step of the way. Be very proud of that! Not everyone can say the same.

You can also say you have been a blessing to and been blessed by amazing guests and incredible audiences for this show.

We truly changed people”s lives for the better.

So… STAY POSITIVE, STAY STRONG, and most importantly, STAY OPEN… There is so much more God has in store!

Lovingly, You!

P.S. This letter is for me, my staff, my crew, and everyone who was by my side for this incredible journey. The most important thing in life is that you wake up every single day and take chances. No matter what the outcome…believe in yourself and continue to fly.

Sorry, but that “P.S.” is hilarious. Oh, that whole letter about your talent and sacrifice was secretly about your team? Really? The only time she brought up anyone else was to say how much they depended on her. Celebrities! They're the bravest.