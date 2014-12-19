Queen of Pop says ‘Bitch I’m Madonna’ dropping six new tracks from ‘Rebel Heart’

It isn't quite what Beyonce pulled off a year ago, but Madonna gave her fans a Christmas surprise by releasing six new songs from her upcoming album “Rebel Heart” late Friday night on iTunes.

In a statement Madonna noted, “I was hoping to release my new single 'Living For Love' on Valentine's Day with the rest of the album coming in the Spring. I would prefer my fans to hear completed versions of some of the songs instead of the incomplete tracks that are circulating. Please consider these six songs as an early Christmas gift.”

The new tracks, which included more rap than even rumored, include “Living for Love,” “Devil Pray,” “Illuminati,” “Ghosttown” and “Unapologetic Bitch” and “Bitch, I'm Madonna” featuring Nicki Minaj. Producers on the tracks are Diplo, Kanye West and Billboard. They were recorded in New York, Los Angeles and London.

“Living to Love” is an upbeat track which harkens slightly to “Like A Prayer” which, we assume, was produced by Diplo. You can listen to it embedded at the bottom of this post.

“Unapologetic Bitch” is a reggae-themed song with a dub-step influence where Madonna sings, “It might sound like I'm an Unapologetic Bitch but sometimes you have to call it like it is.”

“Bitch I'm Madonna” finds the Queen of Pop ranting “I just want to have fun tonight” and “I wanna blow up this house tonight” thumbing her nose at anyone who disagrees. Minaj guests with another at the top of her game guest warning everyone on the club to “go hard or go home.”

“Illuminati” could be the Kanye track and begins with Madonna rapping “It's not Jay-Z and Beyonce, It's Nicki or Lil Wayne.” The chorus features the catchy “It's like everybody in this party is shining like Illuminati.”

“Devil Pray” features a slight country influence similar to Avicii's “Wake Me Up.”

“Ghosttown” is the only ballad among the first six tracks released and has to be her most commercially friendly ballad this century. The chorus: “When it all falls down, when it all falls down. We'll be two souls in a Ghosttown.”

“Rebel Heart,” which contains 19 tracks according to the iTunes album page, will be officially released on March 10, 2015.