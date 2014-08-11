‘Queen of the Desert’ with Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson won’t play Telluride, Toronto

08.11.14 4 years ago 23 Comments

One of the films we've been expecting to land on the annually secretive Telluride line-up this year is Werner Herzog's “Queen of the Desert” with Nicole Kidman. A period piece chronicle of the life of traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer and political attaché Gertrude Bell, the film sounds like it could be a meaty opportunity for Kidman, and if a studio were to bite at these late stages and prime a strategy, it might even be a potential awards player. Alas, the film won't be ready for the early festival circuit, at the very least, and that includes Telluride.

Here is the scoop from the horse's mouth, producer Cassian Elwes:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The film also stars the ubiquitous James Franco and “Twilight” alum Robert Pattinson.

I expect Herzog will still make the trip to Colorado himself, though, as he always does; with a Sept. 5 birthday, it always makes for a happy early birthday treat for the director, who has attended the fest nearly every year in the four decades since Tom Luddy and company screened “Aguirre the Wrath of God” and toasted him with a medallion tribute. And at last year's 40th annual edition, a wonderful new venue was unveiled and named in his honor (where an newly mastered version of “Aguirre” was screened).

As mentioned previously, the usual speculation this year is yielding Sony Classics expectations (“Foxcatcher,” “Mr. Turner,” maybe “Whiplash,” probably “Leviathan”) as well as “The Imitation Game” and “Rosewater” (both noted as “Canadian premieres” in Toronto's announcement. Both “Birdman” and “Wild” from Fox Searchlight are also expected. But it still seems to me that there's an opportunity for a big movie to drop there.

Psst, Sony, is “Fury” finished yet? Do you really want to wait until AFI Fest? Ahem.

Around The Web

TAGSIn ContentionNICOLE KIDMANQUEEN OF THE DESERT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP