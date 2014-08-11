‘Queen of the Desert’ with Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson won’t play Telluride, Toronto

One of the films we've been expecting to land on the annually secretive Telluride line-up this year is Werner Herzog's “Queen of the Desert” with Nicole Kidman. A period piece chronicle of the life of traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer and political attaché Gertrude Bell, the film sounds like it could be a meaty opportunity for Kidman, and if a studio were to bite at these late stages and prime a strategy, it might even be a potential awards player. Alas, the film won't be ready for the early festival circuit, at the very least, and that includes Telluride.
Here is the scoop from the horse's mouth, producer Cassian Elwes:
We've had technical issues in the finishing of queen and it's not ready for tiff or telluride. We don't want to show a work in progress
The film also stars the ubiquitous James Franco and “Twilight” alum Robert Pattinson.
I expect Herzog will still make the trip to Colorado himself, though, as he always does; with a Sept. 5 birthday, it always makes for a happy early birthday treat for the director, who has attended the fest nearly every year in the four decades since Tom Luddy and company screened “Aguirre the Wrath of God” and toasted him with a medallion tribute. And at last year's 40th annual edition, a wonderful new venue was unveiled and named in his honor (where an newly mastered version of “Aguirre” was screened).
As mentioned previously, the usual speculation this year is yielding Sony Classics expectations (“Foxcatcher,” “Mr. Turner,” maybe “Whiplash,” probably “Leviathan”) as well as “The Imitation Game” and “Rosewater” (both noted as “Canadian premieres” in Toronto's announcement. Both “Birdman” and “Wild” from Fox Searchlight are also expected. But it still seems to me that there's an opportunity for a big movie to drop there.
Psst, Sony, is “Fury” finished yet? Do you really want to wait until AFI Fest? Ahem.
That’s just bad marketing!
I find it odd Sony isn’t doing Telluride/TIFF for Fury if it’s ready. Ayer’s had multiple films screen at TIFF and the last film Sony had with Brad Pitt was Moneyball which started its successful campaign at TIFF. I’m assuming they’re still touching it up.
It was in good enough shape to show it to the NY Times. I’ve heard it’s more or less ready to go.
Also, Fury has an October UK release date. If it doesn’t go to Telluride/TIFF it’ll be premering as a UK Theatrical release, which seems odd for a film that otherwise seems to be positioning itself as an awards movie set in WW2 starring American soldiers.
Hmm. Maybe London fest closer? They filmed it there. Just spitballing.
Yeah, that makes sense considering the fest ends right before its release in the UK. Still, you’d think they’d want a North American World Premiere for this. I think Saving Mr. Banks having its World Premiere at London last year ended up being a miscalculation and didn’t generate much buzz (that film obviously had other issues, mostly revolving around its quality and critical reception but still). We’ll see, I think Toronto is dropping their last Galas and Special Presentations tomorrow so it could be among those or else, obviously Telluride.
Werner Herzog’s name was not on Grace of Monaco; I think he’s a bit more certain of what he’s doing. I’d also point to Eyes Wide Shut, Birth, The Others, Portrait of a Lady, Dogville, To Die For (and could go on), as indications that maybe dismissing a career based on the last five minutes isn’t the way to go.
I’m not even what you’d call an avid follower of hers, just tired of this back-of-the-hand attitude especially with regard to women over a certain age in films.
I’d add Rabbit Hole to Chris L.’s list. It may not have done well at the box office, but it was Kidman’s best work since To Die For (which I consider her greatest performance, period). As a producer, it was clearly a labor of love with a faultless cast. It’s where I was introduced to Miles Teller, who was extraordinary.
We must truly take care not to judge an actor’s talent by their box office numbers.
Gosh… Nicole is not a box office girl… and that’s no a bad thing, she likes to play challenging roles in indi movies. She’s not afraid on doing whatever role she feels is good.
Just like Tilda Swinton. I think many of Nicole’s characters are so interesting, I don’t like all her movies but I like almost all her characters.
Grace of Monaco had a bad script since the beginning and the director didn’t do a great job either, a bad movie is not an actor’s fault… there’s many factors around it
Hey, why do you guys exist? Kidman haters, I mean. Bizarre subset I’m fascinated by.
Kris, I’m convinced that these folk haven’t bothered to say any of her recent films. I’d make the argument that Kidman is one of the most daring artists working today. Though the ultimate product (over which she has little to no control) may vary, she’s clearly motivated by working with auteurs, not a pay check.
Lastly, again I raise Rabbit Hole – her own project from start to finish. Few may have bothered to see it, but I found it to be a real gem – flawlessly cast and directed. It could have gone wrong in so many ways, yet was genuinely moving. For those hating on her face, she also looked fabulous, all but foregoing makeup. If she’s taking as much care towards The Family Fang, we’re probably in for something special.
I feel is the same person saying the same stupid things about her… This woman has played the most interesting characters I ever seen.
Kris, have you heard anything about how far along Selma is? I know AFI is most likely with the Christmas limited release date. But given that it was scheduled for 2015 and then Paramount moved it up it would seem that they must be happy about how things are coming along.
I’ve heard it won’t be ready to show in some fashion until October.
Good lord. For the life of me, I can’t see anything strange about her face (for the last 10-12 yrs. now) at all except for her upper lip which looks noticeably larger than pre-2002 or so. I don’t get this whole botox “she can’t move her faccceeeeee lololol” movement ever since. I just dont see it. :/
Ha! Ive already got my spectacles on :)
