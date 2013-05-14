Watch the amazing, creepy video for Queens of the Stone Age’s new ‘Kalopsia’

#Queens of the Stone Age
05.14.13 5 years ago

Queens of the Stone Age are two for two as far as affecting animated videos featuring crows pecking at the dead, gore and zombie-like wanderers. Today’s new offering, the clip for fresh “Kalopsia,” is an achievement in its movements; “I Appear Missing,” which appeared last week, is a torture device in color.

Both kind of rule.

“Kalopsia” is “a condition wherein things appear more beautiful than they are,” and Josh Homme’s voice at least starts out rather beautifully. There’s a lot of Bowie feel in this track, even when they open up the room and rock out.

Downer “I Appear Missing” is much more on-the-nose, equal parts depressing and cruelly enlightening. Plus Dave Grohl drums on it, so at least there’s a big morbid smile behind it all, before you hit the ground.

That makes it three official studio samplings that are out in the open from QOTSA’s new 10-track album “… Like Clockwork,” out on June 4. Listen to “Kalopsia,” “Missing” and first single “My God Is the Sun” below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSi appear missingkalopsiaLike ClockworkQUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP