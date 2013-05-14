Watch the amazing, creepy video for Queens of the Stone Age’s new ‘Kalopsia’

Queens of the Stone Age are two for two as far as affecting animated videos featuring crows pecking at the dead, gore and zombie-like wanderers. Today’s new offering, the clip for fresh “Kalopsia,” is an achievement in its movements; “I Appear Missing,” which appeared last week, is a torture device in color.

Both kind of rule.

“Kalopsia” is “a condition wherein things appear more beautiful than they are,” and Josh Homme’s voice at least starts out rather beautifully. There’s a lot of Bowie feel in this track, even when they open up the room and rock out.

Downer “I Appear Missing” is much more on-the-nose, equal parts depressing and cruelly enlightening. Plus Dave Grohl drums on it, so at least there’s a big morbid smile behind it all, before you hit the ground.

That makes it three official studio samplings that are out in the open from QOTSA’s new 10-track album “… Like Clockwork,” out on June 4. Listen to “Kalopsia,” “Missing” and first single “My God Is the Sun” below.