Queens of the Stone Age’s new video is a nightmarish distillation of male rage

#Queens of the Stone Age
04.08.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Queens of the Stone Age's latest video is a brilliant showcase for 3-D – if by “3-D” we're talking about Drugs, Drinking and Death.

The band's new clip for “…Like Clockwork” single “Smooth Sailing” sees frontman Josh Homme engaging in a substance-fueled night of debauchery through the streets of some unnamed city with a bunch of Japanese businessmen, and…well, let's just say things get ugly pretty quick. Among the host of visual delights you can expect in the stunning Hiro Murai-directed video include drunken antics in a mall, drunken karaoke and drunken beating a guy's head in with a golf club and then burying him in a ravine. You know, just your average night out.

Check out the full clip (along with a list of QOTSA's forthcoming tour dates) below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

QOTSA Tour Dates:

4/10 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
4/12 Indio, CA – Coachella
4/15 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
4/17 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
4/19 Indio, CA – Coachella
5/5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
5/6 St. Paul, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium
5/7 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
5/9 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
5/10 St. Louis, MO – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
5/11 Boone, IA – Central Iowa Expo
5/13 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
5/14 Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater
5/16 – 5/18 Gulf Shore, AL – Hangout Music Fest
5/23 – 5/25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival
7/9 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
7/12 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
7/16 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre
7/20 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age
TAGSJOSH HOMMEqotsaQUEENS OF THE STONE AGEQueens of the Stone Age music videoQueens of the Stone Age videoSmooth SailingSmooth Sailing music videoSmooth Sailing video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP