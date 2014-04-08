Queens of the Stone Age’s new video is a nightmarish distillation of male rage

Queens of the Stone Age's latest video is a brilliant showcase for 3-D – if by “3-D” we're talking about Drugs, Drinking and Death.

The band's new clip for “…Like Clockwork” single “Smooth Sailing” sees frontman Josh Homme engaging in a substance-fueled night of debauchery through the streets of some unnamed city with a bunch of Japanese businessmen, and…well, let's just say things get ugly pretty quick. Among the host of visual delights you can expect in the stunning Hiro Murai-directed video include drunken antics in a mall, drunken karaoke and drunken beating a guy's head in with a golf club and then burying him in a ravine. You know, just your average night out.

Check out the full clip (along with a list of QOTSA's forthcoming tour dates) below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

QOTSA Tour Dates:

4/10 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

4/12 Indio, CA – Coachella

4/15 Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

4/17 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/19 Indio, CA – Coachella

5/5 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

5/6 St. Paul, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium

5/7 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

5/9 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

5/10 St. Louis, MO – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

5/11 Boone, IA – Central Iowa Expo

5/13 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

5/14 Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

5/16 – 5/18 Gulf Shore, AL – Hangout Music Fest

5/23 – 5/25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Music Festival

7/9 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/12 Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

7/16 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

7/20 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center