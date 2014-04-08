Queens of the Stone Age’s new video is a nightmarish distillation of male rage

Queens of the Stone Age's latest video is a brilliant showcase for 3-D – if by “3-D” we're talking about Drugs, Drinking and Death.
The band's new clip for “…Like Clockwork” single “Smooth Sailing” sees frontman Josh Homme engaging in a substance-fueled night of debauchery through the streets of some unnamed city with a bunch of Japanese businessmen, and…well, let's just say things get ugly pretty quick. Among the host of visual delights you can expect in the stunning Hiro Murai-directed video include drunken antics in a mall, drunken karaoke and drunken beating a guy's head in with a golf club and then burying him in a ravine. You know, just your average night out.
Check out the full clip (along with a list of QOTSA's forthcoming tour dates) below, then let us know what you think in the comments.
The “unnamed city” is Los Angeles. Note the “Cream of the Crop” mural seen from the top of the parking garage, that’s in the Arts District.
Nice catch! Thank you.
This video brings about uneasy reminders of The Prodigy’s ‘Smack my Bitch Up’. Albeit less vulgar.