UPDATED Quick hit: Watch Kanye West’s and Jay-Z perform ‘H.A.M.’ from SXSW

One of my least favorite memories of South By Southwest this year was being bit by the time vampire that was the line into Kanye West’s late-night “surprise” VEVO concert. But one of my favorite memories was the show itself.

West went through the majority of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” if you’ll remember, but he also had a handful of famous friends in his back-pocket for most of the show, the biggest being “Watch the Throne” cohort Jay-Z. VEVO has finally posted portions of that March gig, starting with Ye and Hov on “Watch the Throne” sessions single “H.A.M.”

That minimal stage also yielded other guests like Kid Cudi, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, John Legend, Pusha T and Mos Def, along with a marching band.

“H.A.M.” dropped at noon today. Other clips will become available later today, I’ll toss them in as they come to me.

As previously reported, the Jay-Z and Kanye West collaboration album “Watch the Throne” is “coming soon,” according to the former. It will include guest spots from Beyonce and Frank Ocean at least.

[Update:] More than a half dozen clips have been posted. Here’s what available:

* Mos Def – “Intro/Oh No” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Kanye West & Jay-Z – “H*A*M” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Kid Cudi – “Pursuit Of Happiness” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Kanye West – “Dark Fantasy” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Big Sean – “My Last” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Kanye West feat. John Legend – “Blame Game” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)

* Pusha T – “My God” (VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music)