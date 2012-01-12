Quick reax: 2012 Critics Choice Awards Winners

Ah, the Critics Choice Awards. It’s hard to put what the Critics Choice Awards really mean. They’ve sort of become a marketing tool for studios, but beyond a nice early red carpet we’re not sure what they really are for. Plus, with the Globes on Sunday, you’ll forget who won what by Friday at noon. And of course, these are the broadcast film critics. You really don’t want me to start listing their names*

*A certain HitFix family member excluded of course.

That being said, let’s go over the winners.

Picture: “The Artist.”

An impressive win out of 10 nominees. Considering “The Artist” will likely win the Globe, things are looking good for the silent film wonder.

Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants.”

The Critics had a chance to go with Brad Pitt and passed. Shocking. Nice win for Clooney. SAG will tell the tale.

Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help.”

Poor Meryl, she’s now lost at the Critics’ Choice Awards again. It’s one thing to lose at the Oscars time and time again, but the Critics’ Choice Awards? Ouch. Nice ring for Davis though.

Supporting actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners.”

Nice recognition for a film most of the membership probably didn’t see until the screener arrived in the mailbox.

Supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, “The Help.”

Not a surprise. Spencer is a doll in interviews. She’s got lots of fans among the press and this was her breakout role. But, seriously, you thought McCarthy here didn’t you?

Acting ensemble: “The Help.”

Honestly, I would have expected “Bridesmaids” here, but if it wasn’t “Bridesmaids” it was gonna be “The Help.”

Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist.”

Harumph. This makes the Weinstein Company very happy. We’ll see at DGAs.

Original screenplay: Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris.”

Good for Woody. Would be nice for him to get the same Oscar love in February.

Adapted screenplay: Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin and Stan Chervin, “Moneyball.”

I think this win is pre-ordained for the Oscars.

Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” and “War Horse” (tie)

A tie. How novel. Great DP’s though.

Art direction: “Hugo.”

Yawn. But, definitely a leading Oscar contender.

Editing: “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

They realize this wasn’t for editing the trailer right?

Costume design: “The Artist.”

Cough. Cough. OK. We get it, you love “The Artist,” but did you look at the other nominees closely BFCA?

Makeup: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Uh, OK. I’d have gone with “Albert Nobbs” or “J. Edgar,” but hey I love “Death Hallows, Pt. 2” so any recognition is good.

Visual effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.”

That’s nice.

Sound: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

Honestly, I don’t trust the BFCA to determine these sort of awards, but good for “Harry.”

Animated feature: “Rango.”

Whew. So afraid “Cars 2” would win here. (Oh right, it wasn’t nominated. Still didn’t trust Lasseter to try and pull off an upset.)

Action movie: “Drive.”

Sort of insulting category for “Drive,” but at least it got some public recognition.

Comedy movie: “Bridesmaids.”

Duh.

Foreign language film: “A Separation.”

Great pick. Let’s hope it wins the Oscar.

Documentary feature: “George Harrison: Living in the Material World.”

Now, that’s the BFCA we know and love! Ridiculous. This was a two-part documentary series for HBO. It wasn’t intended for theaters and only screened at a few festivals.

Song: “Life’s a Happy Song,” Bret McKenzie and the Muppets, “The Muppets.”

Fingers crossed it makes the Oscar cut.

Score: “The Artist.”

Oscar preview. Likely.

Best Young Actor: Thomas Horn, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Eh, would have gone with Woodley, here, but boy that certainly tied into the movie’s commercial sponsorship in the upcoming TV break, huh?

