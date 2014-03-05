Quvenzhané Wallis and Cameron Diaz take a hard knock in ‘Annie’ trailer

Listen, I wanted to be down with the new “Annie” remake. I like Quvenzhané Wallis — who doesn't? I like Cameron Diaz, too — especially in vampy, unhinged mode. (Say what you will about “The Counselor,” but she's going for broke in it.) Casting her as Miss Hannigan made so little ostensible sense that you figured there had to be some secret, counter-intuitive payoff there. And director Will Gluck made “Easy A,” so at least the man knows sparky. (“Friends With Benefits,” not so much, but forgive, forget, etc.) And finally, nostalgists may wince, but John Huston's 1982 “Annie” is kind of a bloated, out-of-its-time relic — there's ample room for improvement there.
But this… this. It's only a trailer, so I don't wish to leap to any conclusions, but let's just say that Huston's film also left ample room for deterioration, and Gluck appears to be exploring those options. Stylized performances can suffer in teaser format, so maybe whatever Diaz is trying makes some sense in context; it certainly doesn't here. (Nice escape there, Ms. Bullock.) But the edit can't be misleading us too drastically about the cheap-looking design and shonky framing, while every sample provided of the script's 21st-century updates sounds off-key. We'll see. For now, however, the words “This Christmas” sound distinctly like a threat for Columbia's planned holiday release. Hey, there's always the Golden Globes.
Do you hold out any hope for the new “Annie?” Watch the trailer and share your thoughts in the comments.
Wallis and Foxx look like that have a nice chemistry here, but I couldn’t agree more about the shoddy production values and Diaz, who I usually like, looks to be phoning it in quite a bit.
I’m not sure if “phoning it in” is the term I’d use — whatever the hell she’s doing, she seems committed to it.
I’d go with “acting badly.” Holy hell. Reminded me of the most strained parts of Bad Teacher, but that performance was gold compared to what we can see here.
I just meant her line delivery feels so phony to me, but perhaps thats just bad dialogue.
Also, Bobby Cannavale is a magnificent actor, but what on earth is that accent he’s trying to do?
I assume he is in it since it was probably an easy way to get a check and work with his girlfriend Rose Byrne and they both live in NY, so that helped.
It’s… CONTEMPORARY? Jeez Loueez, Rob Marshall already made a great remake for TV, before someone handed him a Cuisinart and said, “Here. Edit something.”
Wow. I think a piece of my childhood just died now that Annie is all 21st-centuried. That said, it looks cute. The lead is just adorable.
I had to look up on the article to get the spelling of her name: Quvenzhané Wallis.
I have not seen the original. Is Cameron Diaz’s character supposed to be so… aggressive?
Some aspects of the Annie story don’t translate especially well to the 21st century to me (the orphanage setup, especially, though it looks like Diaz is supposed to be one of those people who takes in a lot of foster kids for the stipend). But I really like Wallis, so I hope this works out.
I do like that they’re going for a full-on singing-and-dancing musical.
This movie involves two of the only people in the industry I sincerely dislike – Will Gluck and Jamie Foxx. I found Easy A to be an absolutely unbearable experience, and actually had to turn it off about halfway through. The number of movies that left such a foul taste in my mouth can be counted on one hand; the praise for that film is something I will never understand. Gluck also loses points for what he did to the Michael J Fox sitcom, and this looks gross for many of the same reasons. Guy has hit the nail on the head – the ham fisted “21st Century” material is extraordinarily aggravating. (Curious how you were able to tolerate Easy A under the same circumstances?)
Still – it’s a great concept, and the reputation of the original material will easily survive this misguided attempt.
Does the fact that Huston’s Annie was the 2nd movie I’d ever seen in a theater at the tender age of 6 & I memorized all the lyrics off the record album jacket make me a nostalgist? OK fine, maybe a little bit, but there’s some high quality Carol Burnett/Albert Finney action going on there, and the soundtrack is damn near perfect. I adore Q-Dub but this concerns me. /sad face/
Have you seen the movie as an adult? I loved it too as a kid. So I was so excited to see it on DVD a few months ago. Until I saw it. Whoa. The production values were terrible, and the editing was worth. And the whole thing was rather racist with Punjab.
I have to say, Rose Byrne looks utterly charming. (And Wallis, but Byrne was the one who surprised me.)
But other than those two…yeah, this looks like a mess.
I didn’t like the original Annie and I have to agree this doesn’t look to inspired. Cameron Diaz just seems wrong. The screenplay and dialogue feels second hand and tired. I can wait……. for years!
Yeah, outside of Wallis and Foxx’ chemistry, oyyyy. I love the ’82 version, but was hopeful for this. Not so much now.
Outside of the car sex scene, Cameron’s performance in The Counselor is much more subdued than what has been written about it…hopefully that character gets her own film in a much more traditional action thriller, minus the overt philosophical wordiness.
That hair on Bobby Cannavale is doing some American Hustlin’.
I don’t know, I’ve never seen the Huston one, but that whole thing looked pretty enjoyable to me. I never would have considered watching it before the trailer and now I would. So I guess the trailer worked on me.
Have you seen the play? If there’s someone in town presenting it, I highly recommend going to see it. It’s quite a cute and zippy little production.
Frankly, I’ll take the full on cheesy version with Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan. I don’t know what Diaz is doing. But it ain’t called good acting, that’s for sure. Yikes.
I actually think it looks like a lot of fun.
Looks like great fun for the holidays.