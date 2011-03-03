R.E.M. picks James Franco and Albert Maysles to direct clips from ‘Collapse Into Now’

Hot off his Oscar-hosting stint, James Franco has been tapped to direct videos for “That Someone Like You” and “”Blue” from R.E.M.”s new album, “Collapse Into Now,” out March 8.
Franco is one of 12 notable filmmakers picked to direct a short film as part of the “Collapse Into Now Film Project,” a collection of movies accompanying each song on the album. Other big names include the legendary documentarian Albert Maysles, who will direct a clip along with Bradley Kaplan for “Me, Marlon Brando, Marlon Brando And I,” as well as “Nowhere Boy” director Sam Taylor-Wood,” who wil help the short film for “Uberlin.”
R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe serves as curator of the project. The films will unspool on various broadcast and web outlets over the next several weeks.
R.E.M. Collapse Into Now Film Project Directors
1) DISCOVERER
Directors: Michael Stipe and
Lynda Stipe
2) ALL THE BEST
Director: James Herbert
3) ÜBERLIN
Director: Sam Taylor-Wood
4) OH MY HEART
Director: Jem Cohen
5) IT HAPPENED TODAY
Director: Tom Gilroy
6) EVERY DAY IS YOURS TO WIN
Directors: Jim McKay, Chris Moukarbel
and Valerie Veatch
7) MINE SMELL LIKE HONEY
Director: Dominic DeJoseph
8) WALK IT BACK
Director: Sophie Calle
9) ALLIGATOR_AVIATOR_AUTOPILOT_ANTIMATTER
Director: Lance Bangs
10) THAT SOMEONE IS YOU
Director: James Franco
11) ME, MARLON BRANDO, MARLON BRANDO AND I
Director: Albert Maysles
& Bradley Kaplan
12) BLUE
Director: James Franco
