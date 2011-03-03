R.E.M. picks James Franco and Albert Maysles to direct clips from ‘Collapse Into Now’

Hot off his Oscar-hosting stint, James Franco has been tapped to direct videos for “That Someone Like You” and “”Blue” from R.E.M.”s new album, “Collapse Into Now,” out March 8.

Franco is one of 12 notable filmmakers picked to direct a short film as part of the “Collapse Into Now Film Project,” a collection of movies accompanying each song on the album. Other big names include the legendary documentarian Albert Maysles, who will direct a clip along with Bradley Kaplan for “Me, Marlon Brando, Marlon Brando And I,” as well as “Nowhere Boy” director Sam Taylor-Wood,” who wil help the short film for “Uberlin.”

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe serves as curator of the project. The films will unspool on various broadcast and web outlets over the next several weeks.

R.E.M. Collapse Into Now Film Project Directors

1) DISCOVERER

Directors: Michael Stipe and

Lynda Stipe

2) ALL THE BEST

Director: James Herbert

3) ÜBERLIN

Director: Sam Taylor-Wood

4) OH MY HEART

Director: Jem Cohen

5) IT HAPPENED TODAY

Director: Tom Gilroy

6) EVERY DAY IS YOURS TO WIN

Directors: Jim McKay, Chris Moukarbel

and Valerie Veatch

7) MINE SMELL LIKE HONEY

Director: Dominic DeJoseph

8) WALK IT BACK

Director: Sophie Calle

9) ALLIGATOR_AVIATOR_AUTOPILOT_ANTIMATTER

Director: Lance Bangs

10) THAT SOMEONE IS YOU

Director: James Franco

11) ME, MARLON BRANDO, MARLON BRANDO AND I

Director: Albert Maysles

& Bradley Kaplan

12) BLUE

Director: James Franco