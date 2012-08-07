R.E.M. re-issues ‘Document’ with bonus live recording

College rock fans, get ready to feel old.

R.E.M. is releasing an expanded 25th Anniversary Edition of their 1987 fifth album, “Document.”

In addition to offering digitally remastered tracks from the original album, the deluxe packaging also includes an unreleased 1987 concert from R.E.M.”s “Work” tour, new liner notes by journalist David Daley and four postcards. A 180-gram vinyl version will also be released.

R.E.M.”s fifth studio album, Document was the first to be produced by longtime collaborator Scott Litt, and was the band”s first to go Platinum, spawning the singles “Finest Worksong,” “Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” and “The One I Love.” R.E.M. — Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry — soon made the jump to arena-sized stardom with the albums “Green” and “Out of Time.”

Disc 2 features a previously unreleased “Work” tour concert, recorded live in Utrecht, Holland on September 14, 1987, that includes “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” and “The One I Love.”

Disc 1:



1. Finest Worksong

2. Welcome To The Occupation

3. Exhuming McCarthy

4. Disturbance At The Heron House

5. Strange

6. Its The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

7. The One I Love

8. Fireplace

9. Lightnin’ Hopkins

10. King Of Birds

11. Oddfellows Local 151

Disc 2:

1. Finest Worksong (4.20)

2. These Days (3.36)

3. Lightnin” Hopkins (3.43)

4. Welcome To The Occupation (2.52)

5. Driver 8 (4.15)

6. Feeling Gravitys Pull (5.00)

7. I Believe (4.28)

8. The One I Love (4.38)

9. Exhuming McCarthy (3.23)

10. Wolves, Lower (4.23)

11. Fall On Me (3.05)

12. Just A Touch (3.12)

13. Oddfellows Local 151 (5.34)

14. Little America (2.50)

15. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (4.01)

16. Begin The Begin (4.32)

17. Disturbance At The Heron House (3.42)

18. Moral Kiosk (3.02)

19. Life And How To Live It (4.59)

20. So. Central Rain (5.35)

“Document” will be re-released September 25.