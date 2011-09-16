R. Kelly reveals name of new album, single

09.16.11 7 years ago

After cleaning up his act with the PG-rated “Love Letter,” R. Kelly is getting down and dirty again on his next album.

Ostensibly the third sequel to his breakthrough 1993 album “12 Play,” the R&B superstar’s 11th studio album will be titled “Black Panties,” with the first single being “10 Minutes” (I betcha that’s some kind of sex reference).

In a radio interview with WGCI’s “Tony Sculfield & The Morning Riot” show in his native Chicago, Kellz indicated that “Panties” will go back to his raunchy roots, evident in such hits as “Bump n’ Grind,” “Ignition,” “I’m a Flirt,” “Sex in the Kitchen” and the notorious “Trapped in the Closet” song cycle.

“Panties” was previously known under the working titles “Zodiac” and, somewhat clumsily, “The Return of 12 Play: Night of the Living Dead.”

In the complete interview (below), Kelly also talks about his recent trip to Africa (Kellz is afraid of flying?!), recovering from throat surgery and which rising R&B stars he most admires.

“Black Panties” has no release date set yet.

Interview part 1:

Part 2:

