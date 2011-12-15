R. Kelly setting sail on soulful Love Letter Cruise in 2012

R. Kelly was last heard telling his detractors to “Shut Up.” But now, for you loyal fans, he wants you to join him on a boat.

The Love Letter Cruise heads to the Bahamas Oct. 1 through Oct. 6 next year, naturally starring Kells himself every night.

In an announcement via Twitter, Kelly also promises a fashion show, salsa lesson and karaoke on the six day trip. He called it the “first annual” event — do you have plans for 2013 now, too?

Check out more details on the concert cruise here.

As previously reported, Kelly has an autobiography, the brilliant-stupid titled “Soula Coaster,” out this spring. He is also behind the soundtrack of the forthcoming “Sparkle” remake, starring Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks.