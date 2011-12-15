R. Kelly setting sail on soulful Love Letter Cruise in 2012

12.15.11 7 years ago

R. Kelly was last heard telling his detractors to “Shut Up.” But now, for you loyal fans, he wants you to join him on a boat.

The Love Letter Cruise heads to the Bahamas Oct. 1 through Oct. 6 next year, naturally starring Kells himself every night.

In an announcement via Twitter, Kelly also promises a fashion show, salsa lesson and karaoke on the six day trip. He called it the “first annual” event — do you have plans for 2013 now, too?

Check out more details on the concert cruise here.

As previously reported, Kelly has an autobiography, the brilliant-stupid titled “Soula Coaster,” out this spring. He is also behind the soundtrack of the forthcoming “Sparkle” remake, starring Whitney Houston and Jordin Sparks.

Around The Web

TAGSlove letter cruiseR. Kelly

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP