R2-D2 risks his life for ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Are you happy now America?

#ALS Ice Bucket Challenge #Star Wars
08.22.14

By my calculations (wild speculation) every person on Earth will have been dared to accept the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge by the end of the month. But even a galaxy far, far away was been tapped to help it seems.

Enter R2-D2. Despite being a droid, an existence highly allergic to water, everyone's favorite mechanical sidekick accepted the challenge from some sadistic Facebook friend who secretly hates him. R2 challenges Anthony Daniels and Grant Imahara.

Side note: Anyone else creeped out that they used another R2 unit's head to pour the water on Artoo? No? Okay then.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ALS Ice Bucket Challenge#Star Wars
TAGSALS Ice Bucket ChallengeDroidsIce Bucket Challenger2d2Star Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP