R2-D2 risks his life for ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Are you happy now America?

By my calculations (wild speculation) every person on Earth will have been dared to accept the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge by the end of the month. But even a galaxy far, far away was been tapped to help it seems.
Enter R2-D2. Despite being a droid, an existence highly allergic to water, everyone's favorite mechanical sidekick accepted the challenge from some sadistic Facebook friend who secretly hates him. R2 challenges Anthony Daniels and Grant Imahara.
Side note: Anyone else creeped out that they used another R2 unit's head to pour the water on Artoo? No? Okay then.
