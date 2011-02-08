Rachel Bilson follows Josh Schwartz into The CW’s ‘Hart of Dixie’

02.08.11 8 years ago 2 Comments
Rachel Bilson’s got a friend in Josh Schwartz.
For the second time in this development season, the “O.C.” creator is attempting to built a pilot around the former Ms. Summer Roberts.
According to TVLine.com, Bilson is close to a deal to star in “Hart of Dixie,” a CW drama pilot produced by Schwartz and Fake Empire partner Stephanie Savage.
Bilson would play a young doctor who leaves her job in New York City to take over a medical practice in a quirky Southern town.
Although several people on Twitter expressed skepticism regarding Bilson playing a doctor, we’d like to remind those doubters that Bilson has previous medical experience stemming from Summer’s brief, quickly abandoned gig as a candy striper on “The O.C.”
At an earlier stage this development season, Bilson was attached to “Ghost Angeles,” an NBC pilot co-written by Schwartz. That pilot did not go forward.
In addition to her run on “The O.C.,” Bilson has appeared on multiple episodes of “Chuck” and “How I Met Your Mother.” If you chose to brave its current 7 percent “Fresh” rating on RottenTomatoes, you could currently see Bilson on the big screen in “Waiting for Forever.”

TAGSHART OF DIXIEJOSH SCHWARTZpilot castingRACHEL BILSONthe cw

