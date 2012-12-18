Rachel Weisz is the Wicked Witch in new ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful’ poster

Rachel Weisz is positively wicked in a new cleavage-heavy poster for Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful.”
The Oscar-winning actress glowers as Evanora (a.k.a. the doomed Wicked Witch of the East) in the latest one sheet for the upcoming “Wizard of Oz” prequel, which charts “small-time circus magician” Oscar Diggs’ (James Franco) transformation into the curtain-dependent title character.
In addition to Weisz, the upcoming Disney film also stars Michelle Williams as Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Mila Kunis as Theodora, famed Wicked Witch of the West.
Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think.
“Oz the Great and Powerful” hits theaters on March 8, 2013.
That looks more like Kunis to me.
Pft.. please.
Let’s wait and see. I’d suggest a wager, but that’s pointless.
Wait… I thought Weisz was the Wicked Witch of the West, and Kunis was the Wicked Witch of the East, on which Dorothy’s house falls..
Yeah… just checked Wikipedia, and Theodora IS the Wicked Witch of the West… my bad… maybe that’s part of the bait and switch, we expect Weisz to be the evil of the most evil, and it turns out to be Kunis.
So, the Wicked Witch of the West is also green with a pointy black hat?
I mean East…
Well, remember in The Wizard of Oz… the witch Dorothy sees while she’s riding in the tornado, the witch that was Mrs. Gulch on the bike? That’s the Wicked Witch of East… exactly the same as the Wicked Witch of the West.
So… I guess so, as far as being green and with the hat and all.
looking great, Oz the Great and Powerful poster is awesom i like it nd cant wait to see this movie.
The commercial previews are way too confusing. They show 3 witches: Theodora, Ebonora, and Glinda – all three beautiful and most definitely NOT green skinned. Then there’s the shadow of the Wicked Witch of the West, indicating that all 4 witches are in this movie. So what the hell?
It’s definitely Mila Kunis….Theodora is the wicked with of the west, who is green. The wicked witch of the east is the one who’s Dorothy’s house fell on. Dummy
Yeah, and if you look at the Disney store they have Glinda, Evanora and the Wicked Witch of the west dolls for sale-no Theodora. Plus, in one of the trailers Evanora is standing next to the wicker witch of the west.