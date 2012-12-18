Rachel Weisz is the Wicked Witch in new ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful’ poster

Rachel Weisz is positively wicked in a new cleavage-heavy poster for Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

The Oscar-winning actress glowers as Evanora (a.k.a. the doomed Wicked Witch of the East) in the latest one sheet for the upcoming “Wizard of Oz” prequel, which charts “small-time circus magician” Oscar Diggs’ (James Franco) transformation into the curtain-dependent title character.

In addition to Weisz, the upcoming Disney film also stars Michelle Williams as Glinda the Good Witch of the North and Mila Kunis as Theodora, famed Wicked Witch of the West.

Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think.

“Oz the Great and Powerful” hits theaters on March 8, 2013.