Radiohead announces concert postponements after tragic stage roof collapse

Three people were injured and one crew member died after the roof to the stage at Radiohead’s Toronto concert last week collapsed, and there was enough damage to equipment on top of that for the band to postpone some of their tours.

Radiohead posted a note to their fans that elements of their backline and light show were destroyed in the accident, and that certain overseas dates must be pushed. Below, in their words:

As you will probably have heard the roof over the stage collapsed at our show in Toronto killing crew member Scott Johnson and injuring three other crew members. The collapse also destroyed the light show – this show was unique and will take many weeks to replace. The collapse also caused serious damage to our backline, some elements of which are decades old and therefore hard to replace.

We will make every effort to offer the fans the very best show possible under the circumstances – thanks for your understanding and support.

Whilst we all are dealing with the grief and shock ensuing from this terrible accident there are also many practical considerations to deal with & consequently we have to try and reschedule the following shows…

The following dates will likely have their rescheduled nights starting on June 27:

June

30 Roma Hippodrome Capanelle

July

1 Firenze Parco delle Cascine

3 Bologna Arena Parco Nord

4 Codroipo Villa Manin

6 Berlin Wuhlheide

7 Berlin Wuhlhedie

9 St Triphon Carriere des Andonces