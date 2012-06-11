Watch: Radiohead debuts new song ‘Full Stop,’ teases Jack White collab

Radiohead headlined Bonnaroo on Saturday night and at First Midwest Bank Amphitheater in Chicago on Sunday. But they were also making headlines, too.



In Chi, the British group performed a new song “Full Stop,” which you can hear in two fan-posted video below. The track obviously wasn’t included on their latest “The King of Limbs,” but no word if it was actually written during those sessions either. Two other songs in their current set — “Staircase” and “The Daily Mail” — weren’t on that album but were dropped later together as a single.

Also, according to reports from Manchester, Tenn. this weekend, frontman Thom Yorke hinted at a collaboration with Nashville’s adoptive son, Jack White. Setting up for their song “Supercollider,” the Radiohead frontman spoke in mysterious ways to the massive audience.

“This song is for Jack White. We saw him yesterday. A big thank you to him, but we can”t tell you why. You”ll find out,” Yorke told the crowd.

Watch a full replay of Radiohead’s Bonnaroo set below as well. All of Radiohead’s remaining tour dates can be found here.