Radiohead, The Black Keys and Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg headline Coachella 2012

The Black Keys, Radiohead and Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg will headline the 2012 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

As we previously noted, Coachella, held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., will run two consecutive weekends this year, April 13-15 and April 20-22, with the exact same lineups both weekends.

In addition to The Black Keys, other big names on April 13/20 are Swedish House Mafia, a reconstituted Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Mazzy Star, M83, Cat Power and Frank Ocean.

On April 14/21, the top acts in addition to Radiohead are Bon Iver, the Shins, David Guetta, Noel Gallagher”s High Flying Birds, Kaskade, Miike Snow, Fiest and St. Vincent

Dr. Dre & Snoop, who are headlining April 15/22, are joined by At the Drive in, Justice, Florence + The Machine, Avicii, Beirut, Girl Talk, Weeknd and the Hives.

As has been Coachella”s way the last few years, one night is headlined by a rapper, last year it was Jay-Z; in 2010 it was Kanye West. The other two nights tend to feature major alternative acts, with some big dance acts and a reunion or two throw in.This year, in addition to Pulp, we have Refused, At The Drive-In, and Mazzy Star in rare outings. Plus, Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum makes a rare west coast appearance. Additionally, a number of up-and-coming rap artists,many of them highlighted in our Hip-Hop’s New Class photo gallery, including Azealia Banks, Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky will make their first Coachella appearances.

So what do you think of this year’s line-up? It seems little tame and predictable to us. However, if you’re an Anglophile, once again, you’ll find plenty of reasons to rejoice, namely, of course, Radiohead, but also Pulp, Arctic Monkeys, Madness, Buzzcocks, Squeeze, the Horrors, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. They are available only for the entire weekend at $285. There are no single-day passes.

Check out the poster below for the full lineup.

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixMelinda