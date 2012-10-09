Rage Against The Machine plans 20th anniversary reissue

10.09.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Previously unreleased early concert footage and demos will be among the highlights of “XX,”  a box set commemorating the 20th anniversary of Rage Against the Machine”s debut.

Out Nov. 27 in various incarnations, including the standard remastered debut album with three bonus tracks, or the debut CD with a DVD or a box set with the above and several extras including original demos and the band”s free Finsbury Park 2010 concert, according to the band”s website.

The reissued debut includes new liner notes penned by Public Enemy”s Chuck D, according to Rolling Stone.  Other highlights include early footage, including from the band”s first show at  at Cal State Northridge in 1991.

No concert dates have been announced in conjunction with the anniversary.
 

